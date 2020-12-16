MAIDEN, Ophelia Weatherford, 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Maiden Sr. Ophelia is survived by her children, Shirley Webb (Jim), Sam Jenkins and Linda Weatherford; four grandchildren, Steve, Jennifer, Cindy and Brandi; and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.