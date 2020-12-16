Menu
Ophelia Weatherford Maiden
MAIDEN, Ophelia Weatherford, 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Maiden Sr. Ophelia is survived by her children, Shirley Webb (Jim), Sam Jenkins and Linda Weatherford; four grandchildren, Steve, Jennifer, Cindy and Brandi; and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2020.
Sending my prayers to the Jenkins Family. Sorry for your loss.
Latasha Bethea
December 21, 2020
David Shaw, Shirley Shaw, Kathy Shaw send our dearest sympathy.
Lynne Shaw
December 18, 2020
Very sorry for your loss
Joanne Baum Jenkins
December 17, 2020
