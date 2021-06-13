MABRY, Oscar Kent, 82, was loved into heaven on June 8, 2021, by his amazing bride, Caroline; and two hopelessly devoted daughters, Courtney Graves (Chris, Caroline, Cabell and Caitlyn) and Candice McAuliffe (Scott, Peyton, Hunter and Reece); and his four-legged girl, Gabby. Oscar was born in Lexington, Virginia on March 26, 1939, to Elmer and Lucille Mabry.
A proud member of the Virginia Military Institute Class of 1961, Oscar was the embodiment of their motto, "In Peace a Glorious Asset, in War a Tower of Strength." As a Lexington native, he crossed his street to become a member of a brotherhood that, to this day, defined his character by instilling honor, service to country and others, humility and a commitment to hard work. Oscar was the humblest of the humble and preferred that any good deeds go unnoticed.
After graduating from VMI, he spent two years in the military and then rounded out his education at West Virginia University where he earned a master's degree in Civil Engineering. He then moved to Richmond and met his city girl. According to himself, Oscar worked his way up professionally by "exercising considerable influence over the policies, budgets and legislative activities of the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the Department of Aviation and finally, the Department of Transportation." For 33 years, Oscar worked in state government, ending that service as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under then Governor L. Douglas Wilder. From there, he worked for URS Greiner Inc. for 15 years and eventually retired to a riverfront home on the Chickahominy River. Oscar, a true transportation guy at heart, never met a bridge he didn't love. And constantly reminded us that 35 years ago he told everyone that would listen that Interstate 64 between Richmond and Virginia Beach should be widened. They should've listened.
Oscar and Caroline were married 54 years ago almost to the day of his passing. Lovey knew when he walked to the table in the lining of his trenchcoat that he was the one for her. Two daughters and six grandchildren (three boys and three girls) later, dad reveled in time with family, including many furry companions over the years. When he wasn't cheering at a volleyball or baseball game or fishing with his boys, you could find him most days in his camo recliner, snuggling with his pup; we could never figure out why someone needed to be camouflaged while sitting in a garage. He would be sipping his favorite cocktail, vodka and Diet Sprite, from a large wonton soup container; it's a good thing he had a one drink rule. A softy at heart, back in the day, we could find him quietly weeping while watching the final scene of Pretty Woman or rooting for Rudy Ruettiger as he took the field for Notre Dame in Rudy. Popsy championed the underdog, every day.
Oscar defied gravity on the dance floor. If we told him it was an option, he would have gladly become a wedding crasher. Motown classics were his jam; but in the 70s, we remember our first family 45 being Afternoon Delight. Now that we all know the true meaning of the song, it's a little creepy that we used that as our family anthem when we were little. Now that the country roads have taken him home, we are certain he's swaying to the music, singing, "I don't need no money, fortune or fame/I've got all the riches, baby one man can claim/Well I guess you'd say/What can make me feel this way? My girls…Talkin' 'bout my girls." Even on his last day, he whispered to us, "I'm the luckiest man in the world."
A gentle giant who knew how to love fiercely and find a free lunch with every Costco visit by hitting up the sample tables at the end of each aisle, Dad was the original bulk buyer and was often teased for his large supply of toilet paper, paper towels and saltines. He laughed at all of us through the toilet paper shortage of 2020. When Lovey became frustrated at the space needed to store said bulk items, Oscar retaliated by setting up a "store" in his man lounge where Lovey would have to go purchase, at retail prices, one roll at a time on an as-needed basis. One of Popsy's favorite activities was hitting up professional conferences; he was giddy when collecting all of his road show goodies: pens, stress balls, highlighters, shoe horns, lanyards, old calendars, calculators – the man knew how to collect some swag. In his prime, Oscar was an avid hunter and fisherman despite the fact that one time he accidentally mistook a Preparation H applicator for a duck call.
While his larger than life physical presence is no longer with us, he has continued to make us laugh through our tears. Celebrating him with cocktails in his lounge after his passing, he made sure to keep us in good spirits. Between finding the binder of irreverent jokes and his "I love Stormy Daniels" button, his infectious cackle continues to resonate within all of us. Writing in a notebook labeled "Important," he made sure to tell us that none of his coins from his coin collection should be used at a car wash.
Oscar was a diamond, one of a kind. One of his besties recently summed it up: "Men don't tell each other they love each other but Oscar told me every day he loved me." He was a true gentleman, a true hero who fought until the very end and will leave a legacy that will go unmatched. We find peace in knowing that he will forever be Dancing in the Moonlight.
A visitation will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 on June 19, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m., where the family will receive guests. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VMI Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund at VMIFoundation.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.