Oscar Jordan "O.J." Mallory
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
MALLORY, Oscar Jordan "O.J.", 82, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford A. Mallory and Ella Mallory. O.J. is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Mallory; daughter, Debra Mallory; son, Greg Mallory; and brother, Clifford A. Mallory II.

O.J. was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family the most. He will truly be missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. A livestream of the service can be found at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in O.J.'s honor to Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
