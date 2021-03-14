SHARP, Mr. Oscar T., 71, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Toyya Jones (Phil), Rasheem Sharp (Roslyn), Tony Clark (Laurie Beth); eight grandchildren; one sister, Lisa Miles (Keith); one brother, Willie Harden (Lisa); and a host of family and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.