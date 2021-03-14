SHARP, Mr. Oscar T., 71, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Toyya Jones (Phil), Rasheem Sharp (Roslyn), Tony Clark (Laurie Beth); eight grandchildren; one sister, Lisa Miles (Keith); one brother, Willie Harden (Lisa); and a host of family and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
16 Entries
Lisa, my deepest Condolences to you at this time. God bless you and your Family.
Katherine Ross
March 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Praying God will give you strength at this difficult time.
Portia Pace
March 17, 2021
our prayers and deepest condolences are with you and your family .
Charlene Fleming and family
March 17, 2021
I send my sympathy I send my condolences but for you I send my "Love" to your family our "Blessing" goes to you as of now you"ll always be remember as a special one kind of a friend of mines when I see you again sky's will be blue and the streets pave with "Gold"
Dickie Sims
March 16, 2021
Our prayers of comfort go out to the family and friends. Oscar will be missed.
Thomas and Linda Sims
March 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to all your family. I know Oscar (Tommy) as one of the best kind hearted gentlemen and friend I knew when I grew up. He was the very best auto painter I have ever seen in my lifetime. I know he will be painting the heavenly skies for all of us. God bless you for sharing your life with me and the Johnson family.
Bonnie Johnson Van Dusen
March 16, 2021
Praying for the family at this difficult time.
Jean&james Randolph
March 16, 2021
Lisa and family know that there is no sorrow on earth that heaven can not heal. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Della Nelson
March 15, 2021
Aunt Kate and the Brown Family
March 15, 2021
Tommy was Godly special.
I, his Cousin, Ellen, am sharing your sorrow your Loss of one so dear and sending deepest Sympathy.
His passing is Sincerely heartfelt.
Ellen Turner Scott
March 15, 2021
We called him Tommy. RIP cousin. You´ll be missed by your family and friends.
Preston E. Turner
March 15, 2021
I remember my cousin, Oscar "Tommy", as a quiet, humble man who loved interacting with the family. Words cannot describe this loss. Your family has my heart-felt sympathy and deepest condolences.
Mary Turner
March 15, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
March 15, 2021
Tommy as we his family friends and others called him. We all loved him as he did us . He dearly loved his children. He was precious. A true Christian
When he saw me he always came to me to hi and offer some kind sofly spoken words
He always assisted me. He would help me get out my car. I loved him and will truly miss him
We will always remember him as the TRUE Christian he was. Love Your cousin Martha Lee
Martha Yellock
March 14, 2021
Tommy was a true Christian. Kind Sweet and loving. He loved everyone. When I saw him he always help me get out of my car and gave me a big hug. He will be missed by his children that he dearly loved. He will be missed by all of us . We loved Tommy our dear sweet family member
Rest now my dear cousin
We will cherish your memories
Love your Cousin Martha Lee
Martha Yellock
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.