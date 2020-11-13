KENNEDY, Oscar Willie, Jr., 85, of Ashland, Va., passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born in Richmond to the late Oscar Willie Kennedy Sr. and Gertrude Axselle Kennedy. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. He attended four years at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., graduating in 1957. In 1958 he married his wife, Elizabeth Grayson Gibson Kennedy. He was the father of three children, Oscar Willie Kennedy III (Debbie), Elizabeth Jane Kennedy-Ernst (Timothy) and the late Zachary Wise Kennedy; and grandfather to Dr. T. Grayson Ernst (Kasia), B. Forrest Ernst and Joshua L. Ernst (Joanna). He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judith Kennedy Matthews. During his career he exported livestock, working for the Virginia Department of Agriculture, Holstein-Friesian Association of America in Brattleboro, Vt., and later becoming one of the four founders of American Marketing Services International Incorporated in Richmond. A service to honor his memory will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, at Woodland Cemetery, Ashland, Va. Face coverings will be required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.