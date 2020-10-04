GASSER, Oswald "Big Boy" Frederick, Jr., 95, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed into Heaven peacefully at home on October 2, 2020. He has joined his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Hope Gasser. They were an extraordinary couple. Throughout their marriage, Big Boy and Nancy worked together in loving support of their church, community and family members. For 33 years, Big Boy served his employer with distinction, rising through the ranks at Virginia Power. He went on to volunteer for many years with his wife, Nancy as model members of the Richmond Area Retired VEPCO Employees Association. Prior to his time with Virginia Power, Big Boy valued the experiences he gained working for his employer, Kelly Tires. Both Nancy and Big Boy were active members of Glen Allen Baptist Church and are lovingly remembered for their tireless service in the Sunday school and children's departments and for the growth of the church education building. Big Boy served his country during the Korean War and was a key member of many charitable and political functions. In 2000, he was the recipient of the Republican Volunteer of the Year Award presented by First Lady Barbara Bush. Big Boy leaves behind to cherish his memory daughters, Patricia "Trisha" Newton (Raymond "Puddin") and Nancy Edens Wiseman (Roger). He was a beloved grandfather to five precious grandchildren, Kimberly Edens Stepno, David McDaniel Edens, Ginger Newton Long (John Pope), Gwen Newton Carlson (Ian) and Kristin Newton Farsi (Patrick); and eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Emma, Reagan, Lily, Duncan, Alden, Matthew, Addison and Evan. Big Boy was the youngest of five and was preceded in death by his three sisters, Frances Marie Finn, Verna Ewing Graff, Margaret Golden; and his brother, Ernest E. Gasser. For the final years of his life, Big Boy received loving care from his exceptional caregivers, Natasha, Rita, Julia and a very special, Yvonne Ruttley. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Wednesday, October 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Road, Thursday, October 8, at 1 p.m. with a reception following outside at the church pavilion. After the reception, there will be a private graveside service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his honor to Glen Allen Baptist Church.

