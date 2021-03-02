WYNN, Otelia "OT" Lee, of Chesterfield, Va. was born May 6, 1935 and transitioned from this life on February 26, 2021 at the age of 85 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chappell and Beatrice Lee; husband, Robert Wynn; sister, Alpha Nichols; five brothers, Albert, Robert and George Woody, Ronal, Alvaughan Sr. and Chappell Lee Jr.; two loving grandsons, Jerry and Markie Bloomfield. She attended the Richmond Public School Systems, graduating from Maggie Walker High School. She pursued a career with Philip Morris USA, where she worked for 26 years before retiring in June of 1994. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jane B. Wynn (David), Roberta Bloomfield-Swinson, James B. Bloomfield Jr. (Barbara), Cynthia Bloomfield-Woodley (John) and Carlton Bloomfield Sr.; her only surviving sibling, Faye Lee of Savannah, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Tawann Scott (Shawn), Shon Bloomfield-Swinson, Toron Bloomfield Sr., Shaun Scott, JaNell Jones, Jakima Bloomfield, Carlton Gregg (Yasmin) and JaShonna Otelia Wynn; stepgrandchildren, Kimberly Wynn, David Hubbard (Juliette) Shantea Swinson, Chantel Jordan (Victor) and Kesha (Ruben) of Texas; great-grandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Wynn, Patricia Bland, Teresa Lee, Thelma Bloomfield and Gertrude White; godchildren, Rosalind Wingo (Charles), Marilyn Jones and Shalita Minor; including a host of dedicated nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and a Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2021.