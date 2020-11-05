DISHNER, Otis Gene, 82, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Radford Dishner; his brother, Ronald Dishner; his sister, Doris Hackney; his in-laws, Flora and Ralph McConnell. Gene was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth "Betty"; and their two sons, David Dishner (Shelley), Steven Dishner (Libby); and two grandchildren, Wesley and Audrey Dishner. He is also survived by his brother, Dennie Dishner (Margaret); his sisters, Patsy Fritz (Jack) and Lynda Dishner-Campbell; his sister-in-law, Patricia Lance; and brother-in-law, R.V. McConnell. Gene was born and raised in Clinchport, Va., and graduated from Rye Cove High School. He was also a graduate of East Tennessee State University and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He earned his Master of City Management degree from East Tennessee State University and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. He was also a veteran of the U.S Army. Gene began his career in local Virginia government as Scott County's first County Administrator from 1968 to 1978. In 1975, while serving as County Administrator, he was named Virginia's Outstanding Public Administrator by the Virginia Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. In 1974, he was selected to appear in the 1974 awards volume, Outstanding Young Men of America, in recognition of outstanding ability, accomplishments and service to the community. In 1978, Gene was appointed as the first director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. When the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy was formed in 1985, he was asked to consider heading the new agency and was appointed that year. In 2001, under his leadership, DMME became the first state agency to win three U.S. Senate Productivity and Quality Awards, including the prestigious Medallion of Excellence and Award for Continuing Excellence. He retired in 2005 from a distinguished public service career that spanned nearly 38 years, having served seven governors. Gene was a member of Brandermill Church and a former member of Gate City United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Overmountain Men chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution, a Mason with the Clinchport, Virginia Lodge and a member of the Rotary Club in Gate City, Va., having served as Rotary president in 1970. He was a member of Brandermill Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf for many years. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A livestream link for the service can be found at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.