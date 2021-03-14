Menu
Otis Lee Horne
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HORNE, Mr. Otis Lee, departed this life on March 9, 2021. He was born in Wilson, N.C. to the late Thomas and Daizelle Horne. He was a professional truck driver for Overnite Transportation for over 30 years. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Norma. It was a whirlwind courtship and they were married in seven months. From this union they had five children. Three preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Norma L. Horne; daughter, Tawanna N. Horne; and son, Jermaine L. Horne; granddaughter, Charnice A. Horne; stepgrandson, Micah Jones; two daughters-in-law, Charice Talbert and Tanicia Horne; four siblings, Reatha Spell, Joe (Benita) Horne, Janie Dixon and Henry Lee Hill; one sister-in-law, Erlene Horne; brothers-in-law, Robert Lee (Celestine) Pittman, Willis (Marilyn) Pittman and Norris (Pam) Pittman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and neighborhood friends. Viewing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., in Richmond, Va. on Monday, March 15. On Tuesday, March 16, at 11 a.m., a graveside service will be conducted at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, in Richmond, Va. Condolences may be left for the family at mimmsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maury Cemetery
2700 Maury Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences go out to Otis´ family. He was an incredible, respectful man who always had a smile on his face. I enjoyed working with him at the auto auction for many years - Otis was a hard worker who you could always depend on. He made everyone´s job easier. He will be missed by all who knew him. God bless.
Dan
March 18, 2021
Norma and family, At this difficult time in your life, I pray that God will grant you and your family the serenity and peace that you need to get through this. Stay strong and know that you are remembered in my thoughts and prayers. I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family. With sympathy, Mary
Mary Wood
March 16, 2021
I will miss Otis. We worked together at Richmond Auto Auction. He was always smiling, easy to talk to, and had a great laugh. God bless and keep you.
George Plott
March 15, 2021
I worked with otis at the richmond auto auction and otis was one of the finest people I have ever had the pleasure to work with.otis was one of the easiest going people and just an all around good man.will miss otis terribly,rest in peace otis..everyone Iwe worked with all thought alot of you
Wayne
March 14, 2021
My heart goes out to each and every one of you.
Glorine House
March 14, 2021
My sincere love, thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Glorine House
Neighbor
March 14, 2021
So sorry..may God be with and Bless your family..I worked with you at Overnite..I was the Dispatcher at the Richmond terminal before going to Central Dispatch..
Ronnie Hardy
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
