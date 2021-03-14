HORNE, Mr. Otis Lee, departed this life on March 9, 2021. He was born in Wilson, N.C. to the late Thomas and Daizelle Horne. He was a professional truck driver for Overnite Transportation for over 30 years. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Norma. It was a whirlwind courtship and they were married in seven months. From this union they had five children. Three preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Norma L. Horne; daughter, Tawanna N. Horne; and son, Jermaine L. Horne; granddaughter, Charnice A. Horne; stepgrandson, Micah Jones; two daughters-in-law, Charice Talbert and Tanicia Horne; four siblings, Reatha Spell, Joe (Benita) Horne, Janie Dixon and Henry Lee Hill; one sister-in-law, Erlene Horne; brothers-in-law, Robert Lee (Celestine) Pittman, Willis (Marilyn) Pittman and Norris (Pam) Pittman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and neighborhood friends. Viewing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., in Richmond, Va. on Monday, March 15. On Tuesday, March 16, at 11 a.m., a graveside service will be conducted at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, in Richmond, Va. Condolences may be left for the family at mimmsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.