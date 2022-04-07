Menu
Otis "Buster" Stokes Jr.
STOKES, Otis "Buster", Jr., 70, of Richmond, departed this life on March 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Bonaparte Stokes; three children, Sherie Woolfolk, Gladlicia "Joi" Morris (Maurice) and Brittni Bonaparte; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; devoted aunt, Sharon Jefferson; devoted father-in-law, Louis Bonaparte; devoted nephew, Derrell Christian; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
