Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Otto Paul Ascari
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
ASCARI, Otto Paul, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He suffered a six-year battle with dementia and then succumbed to COVID-19.

Otto will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois, of 66 years; and his four children, Craig (Jeanne), Paul (Rhetta), Tracey and Robyn. Poppa will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please join us for a 2 p.m. Mass on November 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warriors.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
, Richmond, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.