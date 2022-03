WILLIAMS, Ottoway O., Sr., departed this life February 28, 2022. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St., on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.