Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ozlen R. "Lynn" Gordon
GORDON, Ozlen "Lynn" R., 73, of Richmond, passed away November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Ismet Fenari; sister, Ayla Aytaylan; and son, Arda Cinar. She is survived by her loving husband, William Gordon Jr.; two children, Kay Gurbich and Samuel Gordon; daughter-in-law, Courtney Gordon; four grandchildren, Nicole Gurbich, Connor Gordon, Carly Gordon and Bentley Gordon; two nieces, Esra Cox and Ebru Kesim; and nephew, Kaan Cinar. Lynn was a loving and caring wife, mom and grandmother who will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Interment is private.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m.
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Funeral services provided by:
West Chapel - Glen Allen
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.