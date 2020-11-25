GORDON, Ozlen "Lynn" R., 73, of Richmond, passed away November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Ismet Fenari; sister, Ayla Aytaylan; and son, Arda Cinar. She is survived by her loving husband, William Gordon Jr.; two children, Kay Gurbich and Samuel Gordon; daughter-in-law, Courtney Gordon; four grandchildren, Nicole Gurbich, Connor Gordon, Carly Gordon and Bentley Gordon; two nieces, Esra Cox and Ebru Kesim; and nephew, Kaan Cinar. Lynn was a loving and caring wife, mom and grandmother who will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Interment is private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.