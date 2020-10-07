PEYSER, Page Hargrave, courageous, determined and fierce wife of George Peyser, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at age 72. Page was an artist at heart. Her sculptured faces of the Amazon Indians, beautiful pieces of art, along with her musical compositions and short stories, were some of her greatest contributions. She was a graduate of Randolph-Macon Women's College and later served as a music teacher. After earning her master's degree at VCU, she became a data processor. Page fought many battles to maintain her health with dignity, and showed her tremendous willpower by defying death on multiple occasions. Page leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, George; daughter, Lisa; grandchildren, Alexis and Mya; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; siblings, Guy (Dorinda), Vaughan; nieces, Beverly Page, Lucy and Sterling Rose; and her devoted caregiver and friend, Marguerita; sister-in-law, Carol (Richard); niece, Mira; and nephew, Jay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laman Keith and Helen Page Hargrave. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, with her service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33309 or Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church, 11421 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23238.