ANDERSON, Palmer E., Sr., 88, of Richmond, died February 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth W. Anderson. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Pope (Larry) and Darlene Griggs-Jones (Michael); three sons, Palmer E. Jr. (Carolyn) and Gregory T. (Patrice) Anderson and Wendell Muhammad (Anita); 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p. m. Friday, March 5, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd. Rev. Jacquelyn Lightfoot officiating. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2021.