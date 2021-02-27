Menu
Palmer E. Anderson Sr.
ANDERSON, Palmer E., Sr., 88, of Richmond, died February 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth W. Anderson. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Pope (Larry) and Darlene Griggs-Jones (Michael); three sons, Palmer E. Jr. (Carolyn) and Gregory T. (Patrice) Anderson and Wendell Muhammad (Anita); 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p. m. Friday, March 5, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd. Rev. Jacquelyn Lightfoot officiating. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Rd, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
TJ, Darlene,Gregg and Wendell, you all have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May you find peace and solace in the memories that you all have of your Father.
Walter R(Bobby) Cox
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
