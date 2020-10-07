Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela G. Leonard
LEONARD, Pamela G., 66, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Lorraine Leonard; and sister, Brenda White. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Sutton; daughter, Michelle McCauley (Richard); grandsons, Bryan, Brandon, Tyler and Austin; great-granddaughter, Blair; sister, Vicki Hall (Norman); and many other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.