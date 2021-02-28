Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela "Pam" Hauswirth
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
HAUSWIRTH, Pamela "Pam", died Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Pam grew up as an Army brat with her sister, Phyllis, moving around the country and the world. Her adventures continued when she became an Army wife and mother to her girls, Lisa and Portia. Later divorced with two small children, Pam settled in Richmond and reinvented herself. She went back to school and earned her degree in Interior Design from VCU. She met and married Fred Hauswirth, who preceded her in death. Her greatest joy came when Olivia, her only grandchild, was born. Pam, an extremely gifted artist, shared her gifts every day in every way and made everyone feel special. A free and generous spirit, she loved travel and music, particularly live music. Her bubbly, sweet nature earned her many friends and her happiest moments were spent with her family, with very dear friends and at the Creek. Pam was one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced. Pam is survived by her two daughters, granddaughter, son-in-law, sister and brother-in-law, niece and nephew. A private Celebration of Life with close family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Oh my gosh, I am so sorry to hear of Pam's passing. She was a sweet person with a gorgeous smile...she will be missed....
Julie Bailey
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results