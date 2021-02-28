HAUSWIRTH, Pamela "Pam", died Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Pam grew up as an Army brat with her sister, Phyllis, moving around the country and the world. Her adventures continued when she became an Army wife and mother to her girls, Lisa and Portia. Later divorced with two small children, Pam settled in Richmond and reinvented herself. She went back to school and earned her degree in Interior Design from VCU. She met and married Fred Hauswirth, who preceded her in death. Her greatest joy came when Olivia, her only grandchild, was born. Pam, an extremely gifted artist, shared her gifts every day in every way and made everyone feel special. A free and generous spirit, she loved travel and music, particularly live music. Her bubbly, sweet nature earned her many friends and her happiest moments were spent with her family, with very dear friends and at the Creek. Pam was one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced. Pam is survived by her two daughters, granddaughter, son-in-law, sister and brother-in-law, niece and nephew. A private Celebration of Life with close family and friends will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.