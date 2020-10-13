KEFFER, Pamela "Pam" Kay, 48, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sondra K. Keffer; and sister, Teresa Gail Keffer. She is survived by her father, Charles H. Keffer; brothers, Charles, Robert (Charmaine), Mark (Patricia) and Danny (Ashley) Keffer; and many nieces and nephews. Pam loved the Lord and cherished her family. Pain never dimmed her light and now it shines in eternity. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.