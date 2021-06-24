TYLER, Dr. Pamela Chavis, There comes a time in everyone's life when they must leave the ones they love. That time has come for Dr. Pamela Denise Chavis Tyler, daughter of Freeman W. Chavis and the late Alease G. Wade, as she has regained her wings and returned to Heaven the morning of June 22, 2021, after a brief illness (breast cancer). Dr. Pamela Tyler was born in Richmond, Va., and while she started with a GED, she went on to get many degrees including her honorary Doctorate in Divinity. She traveled the world from Germany to Cuba to Japan, spreading the glory of God to all who crossed her path.



Dr. Pamela Tyler accepted Christ in her life right after her mother passed. Her foundation in Christ was rooted in The Temple of Judah and she eventually transitioned to become an active member of many ministries within Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries. She is adored by many, including her family, friends and all the lives she has blessed over the years.



Dr. Pamela Tyler was preceded in death by her mother, Alease Gates Wade; grandparents, great-grandmother and father; and her loving sister, Cynthia Mae Chavis. She is survived by three children; two sons, Duron Chavis (Nikiya Ellis) and Demetrius Tyler II (Cherrish Tyler); and one daughter, Shametra Tyler Green (Floyd Green); one previous husband, Demetrius Tyler; two siblings, Valencia "Linda" Chavis (Ta'Sasha Darden) and Michael Chavis; aunts, and uncles: Mary Evans, Glenda Kennedy (Earl Kennedy), Cheryl Smith (Michael Smith), Linwood Gates (Geraldine Gates) and Fahmee Mutee; nine grandchildren, Nikolas Tyler, Joy Green, Asaun Chavis, Zion Chavis, Aviance Tyler, Kinyasa Chavis, Demetrius "Trey" Tyler III, Alonzo Tyler and Malik Tyler; several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends. If you have been fortunate or have had the privilege to be blessed to have been in the company of Dr. Pamela Denise Chavis Tyler, you have had the honor of a lifetime to feel her genuine and sincere affection and especially her love for Jesus Christ. She was faithful in her walk with God; she never stopped giving her time and her love and because of that she lives in each of you. She would want you to always: MAKE GOD PROUD! Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.