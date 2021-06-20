WISEMAN, Pamela Holden, of Richmond, passed away peacefully, but too soon, on June 17, 2021.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Wiseman; and her parents, Dorothy and Frank Holden. She is survived by her two sons, Taylor (Melissa) and Morgan (Angela); and four grandchildren, Isabella, Lucas, Conner and Mila.
Pam was born in Wilson, North Carolina and grew up in Staunton, Virginia. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She then attended and received a degree in Art Education from Madison College and a Master's in Education degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Pam worked tirelessly for the City of Richmond as and event planner for Downtown Presents and the Historic Richmond Society. She helped create and manage events such as Friday Cheers and the Big Gig. Her love of horses led her to manage and direct the Races at Marengo, a charity horse racing event which raised funds for historic preservation in the City of Richmond.
Pam loved gardening, feeding the birds, entertaining at the river, playing bridge and traveling. Pam was fond of all animals, especially her dogs, Sam and Marvin. Pamela was a loving mother and wife and a doting grandmother. She was a beloved friend who treated everyone with love and respect. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation and funeral services are being held at Woody Funeral Home-Parham on 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. The visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a burial in Staunton to follow. A memorial reception will be held after the burial at Tarrant's West, 11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23233, at 4 p.m. after the burial services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
Dear Taylor and Morgan,
Bruce and I just learned of your mother's passing today July 4th...We are so shocked and sorry to hear this very sad news. As you know, we loved Pam and Forest and enjoyed the many good times we shared with them from the River Cottage to The Soccer Fields. We had so much sailing to Tangier Island with them. We will keep you and your families in our prayers...May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Love, Sue and Bruce
Bruce and Sue Jones
Friend
July 4, 2021
I just learned of Pam's passing and will miss my cousin and our fun times together growing up. Taylor and Morgan, you had a wonderful mom and dad.
Nancy Sherrill Wilson
Family
July 1, 2021
Sorry for the typo. I meant your Mother's passing. Thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Pitsenbarger
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry Taylor and Morgan. I was your babysitter when your mom went back to work. She was such a sweet lady. Everyone will miss her.
Debi Parker
Other
June 22, 2021
Morgan, so sorry to hear about your passing. Prayers to you and your family.
Jennifer Pitsenbargee
June 22, 2021
To the Wiseman family:
My deepest and heartfelt sympathy. Pam and I worked together at Downtown Presents for several years. She was the best event planner and lovely lady. She will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace.
Roslyn B Goode
Work
June 22, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss sending you my love and prayers
Ms Dee
Friend
June 21, 2021
Pam and I worked for Historic Richmond Foundation at the same time. She was rentless in developing events for the enjoyment of Richmond area residents and tourists. While we played Pam worked. My condolences to her sons, who she spoke of so lovingly during her years at HRF.
Vickie Yates
Work
June 20, 2021
Pam and I were classmates at Led High. I remember her so well and she married my first cousin -Firrest Wiseman. So sorry for your loss Anita Wiseman Moore