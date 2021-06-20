WISEMAN, Pamela Holden, of Richmond, passed away peacefully, but too soon, on June 17, 2021.



Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Wiseman; and her parents, Dorothy and Frank Holden. She is survived by her two sons, Taylor (Melissa) and Morgan (Angela); and four grandchildren, Isabella, Lucas, Conner and Mila.



Pam was born in Wilson, North Carolina and grew up in Staunton, Virginia. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She then attended and received a degree in Art Education from Madison College and a Master's in Education degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.



Pam worked tirelessly for the City of Richmond as and event planner for Downtown Presents and the Historic Richmond Society. She helped create and manage events such as Friday Cheers and the Big Gig. Her love of horses led her to manage and direct the Races at Marengo, a charity horse racing event which raised funds for historic preservation in the City of Richmond.



Pam loved gardening, feeding the birds, entertaining at the river, playing bridge and traveling. Pam was fond of all animals, especially her dogs, Sam and Marvin. Pamela was a loving mother and wife and a doting grandmother. She was a beloved friend who treated everyone with love and respect. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Visitation and funeral services are being held at Woody Funeral Home-Parham on 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. The visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a burial in Staunton to follow. A memorial reception will be held after the burial at Tarrant's West, 11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23233, at 4 p.m. after the burial services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.