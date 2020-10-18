Menu
Rev. Pasquale Jude "Pat" Apuzzo
APUZZO, Rev. Pasquale Jude "Pat", 71, of Richmond, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Florence; and his sister, Dede. He is survived by his brother, Robert; and his best friend, John DeGiorgio. It is only appropriate that Pat died on the 58th anniversary of the opening of Vatican Council II, for as Pope John XXIII opened the windows of the church to let in fresh air, Pat helped so many open their heart to the presence of Jesus' love. He served God's people at Sacred Heart Cathedral, and the parishes of Sacred Heart, St. Patrick, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Elizabeth and St. Gabriel. He was priest secretary for Bishop Sullivan, and director of the Diocesan Offices of both Worship and Stewardship. A visitation for friends will be at Bliley's-Augusta, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a celebration of Pat's life at 6 p.m. Please be respectful to others by adhering to all current COVID 19 guidelines. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be made to the pet rescue of your choice. Please join us for the ceremony via livestream at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA 23230
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA 23230
I have fond memories of Fr. Pat, Ialso remember that he was one of my Dad's favorites, during Dad's work tenure at the Cathedral, rest in Heavenly peace, Fr. Pat.
Veronica L. Gray
October 19, 2020
Rest in peace Fr Pat. You will be missed.
John Hughes
October 18, 2020
May your vision for the People of God my dear brother become a reality in our beloved Catholic Church.Thank you Pat for the tough love you shared for many years as a faithful Man of God that you are and friend that you will forever be.
Walter Barrett
October 16, 2020