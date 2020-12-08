Menu
Pat Lancaster
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
LANCASTER, Pat, 80, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away December 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donnie Lancaster; children, Beth Worsham (Benny), Donna Nolen (Mark) and Lonnie Lancaster (Stacy), all of Powhatan; siblings, Jake, Albert, Margie, Ginger, Frances and Brenda; grandchildren, Mary, Mandy, Steven and Josh; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Eva, Elena, Olivia and Jude. Special thanks to Powhatan Rescue Squad and Kindred Hospice and a very special thanks to our dear sister-in-law and aunt, Connie Lancaster and family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Services will be held directly after at 2 p.m. Interment in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Dec
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
