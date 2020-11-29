Menu
Patia Lynne Theisen
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
THEISEN, Patia Lynne, 61, of Mechanicsville, Va., died peacefully with her family surrounding her on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Patia was born on December 18, 1958 in Mercedes, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Eugene Truitt. On October 6, 1984, Patia married the love of her life, Richard "Craig" Theisen. She is survived by her sons, Ryan and Travis (Ashley) Theisen; and stepson, Mike (Avis) Theisen; two beautiful granddaughters that she adored, Aubrey and Isabella Theisen; and her stepgrandson, Brandon Bulheller; siblings, Sherri (Joe) Michaels, Gail (Richard) Wilson and Daniel (Karen) Truitt; three nieces, six nephews; her father-in-law, Roy (Mary Lou) Theisen; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Theisen, Michael (Mary) Theisen and Keith (Deborah) Theisen. Visting hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The services will be private, but can be viewed at www.reellyfeproductions.com on Tuesday, December 1, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park, where there will be a short service, open to the public, immediately following the 11 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her honor to the American Legion, Post 175, 8700 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Craig, Ryan,Travis and Mike and the rest of your family! Patia was the kindest person have ever met. We are praying every day for your comfort during this difficult time. God needed another angel in heaven to help him I suppose. Take 1 day at a time.
Debbie and Bruce Pegram
November 28, 2020