HOWELL, Patrice J., died on September 29, 2020, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Daughter of the late Wilfred and Patrice Rice Howell; mother of Craig Roberts of Milford, Del.; siblings, John Dennis Howell, Rosharon, Texas; Damien Howell, Richmond, Va.; Gael Weiss, California. She was preceded in death by her son, Sean Roberts; and sisters, Shelia Hodges, Karen Howell. Born in Washington, D.C.; graduated Notre Dame Academy, Washington D.C.; achieved AA Degree Montgomery College, Md. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers, Dr. Peter Bolling, Laurels of University Park and St. Francis Home for the care provided. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Home, 65 West Clopton St., Richmond, Va. 23225.

