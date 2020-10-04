Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patrice J. Howell
HOWELL, Patrice J., died on September 29, 2020, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Daughter of the late Wilfred and Patrice Rice Howell; mother of Craig Roberts of Milford, Del.; siblings, John Dennis Howell, Rosharon, Texas; Damien Howell, Richmond, Va.; Gael Weiss, California. She was preceded in death by her son, Sean Roberts; and sisters, Shelia Hodges, Karen Howell. Born in Washington, D.C.; graduated Notre Dame Academy, Washington D.C.; achieved AA Degree Montgomery College, Md. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers, Dr. Peter Bolling, Laurels of University Park and St. Francis Home for the care provided. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Home, 65 West Clopton St., Richmond, Va. 23225.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.