ALDRIDGE, Patricia Marie, 81, of Springfield, Pa., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021.



Patricia was the daughter of the late Courtland and Dorothy Baker. She graduated from Maryville College. She was an editor for John Knox Press. Pat worked and was retired from being a church secretary for her church, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.



She was the beloved wife of the late James R. Aldridge; loving mother to Elisabeth and the late Edward; and cherished grandmother to Nolen and Teagan. She is also survived by her brother, John Baker; and her niece, Michele Aldridge.



My mother loved books, poetry, and music. Her favorite activity was writing. To her I apologize for this terribly written obituary. Here is her last poem to try to redeem this writing:



Surely no one will see a finer birdfeeder than the one you got me.



It was also installed so perfectly,



That I can watch the birds, but they can't watch me!



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her any of her favorite places, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Christian Children's Fund or any local children's hospital.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.