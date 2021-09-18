Menu
Patricia Goodman Arkesteyn
ARKESTEYN, Patricia Goodman, 75, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A graduate of George Wythe High School, Pat married the love of her life, Antoon "Toney" Arkesteyn on February 17, 1973. Together, they shared 32 wonderful years filled with faith, laughter, dancing and a deep devotion to family and friends. She will be remembered for her endless love and unmatched wit. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Toney; and her parents, Thomas Renton and Edith Bowman Goodman. She is survived by two sons, Renton (Pam) and John (Victoria); one sister, June Hodge (Greg); her beloved grandchildren, Caleb, Warren, Kinsley and Camden Arkesteyn and Cora Pagano; brother-in-law, John Arkesteyn; and sister-in-law, Ann Arkesteyn; and her niece and nephew, Caron and Joe Arkesteyn. The family will receive friends at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will be held directly after at 12 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cool Spring Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Rd, VA
Sep
20
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Cool Spring Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Rd, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ryan and Heather Johnson
September 18, 2021
Remembering Pat and Toney before and after their marriage brings back many memories! There seem to be "pop up" connections all through the years. Good memories bring comfort and smiles! Blessings to family and friends!
Patsy Hendricks
Other
September 18, 2021
I worked with Pat and her husband Toney at the Federal Reserve Bank. I am so very sorry to hear of Pat's death and I am sending thoughts and prayers to Renton, John and their families. May God give you comfort and peace at this time. God Bless.
Linda Maroney
Work
September 18, 2021
