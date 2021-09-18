ARKESTEYN, Patricia Goodman, 75, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A graduate of George Wythe High School, Pat married the love of her life, Antoon "Toney" Arkesteyn on February 17, 1973. Together, they shared 32 wonderful years filled with faith, laughter, dancing and a deep devotion to family and friends. She will be remembered for her endless love and unmatched wit. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Toney; and her parents, Thomas Renton and Edith Bowman Goodman. She is survived by two sons, Renton (Pam) and John (Victoria); one sister, June Hodge (Greg); her beloved grandchildren, Caleb, Warren, Kinsley and Camden Arkesteyn and Cora Pagano; brother-in-law, John Arkesteyn; and sister-in-law, Ann Arkesteyn; and her niece and nephew, Caron and Joe Arkesteyn. The family will receive friends at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will be held directly after at 12 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.