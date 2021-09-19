Menu
Patricia Neagle Banton
BANTON, Patricia Neagle, 55, of King William, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Neagle. She is survived by her mother, Madeline; her loving husband, Chuck; three siblings, Randy, Mary Theresa and Frank; her stepdaughter, Candace; 10 nieces and nephews, along with a great-nephew. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Church of The Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Catholic Church of the Redeemer
8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
Chris and Gina Clark
September 20, 2021
Pretty Patty has many, many friends and relatives including 3 Aunts (Madeline's sisters), who are devastated by her loss but are consoled that she is finely resting without pain and in heaven!
carolynne wall
Family
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results