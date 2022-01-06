Menu
Patricia "Pat" Betts
1942 - 2022
BETTS, Patricia "Pat", died at home at Level Green, Powhatan, on Monday, January 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in Oxford, England on June 24, 1942, one of three daughters of Edward and Rosamond Bowen. She attended boarding school and began riding with a local pony club on school holidays. In 1968, she met Jon Heath Betts of Richmond, Virginia, while they both were abroad in Dhaka, Bangladesh. They were married in Richmond in August 1970. Pat and Jon purchased property known as "Level Green" in Powhatan, Va. in 1971. They had three daughters and Pat started teaching riding lessons to her girls and neighboring children. Level Green Riding School was incorporated in 1981 and grew in size and students under her tutelage for 30 years. Pat lived her final years with Jon in the care of her daughters at home. Pat is survived by her husband, Jon; daughters, Yvonne Holliday (Daniel, Alex, Zoe, Thomas), Fiona Turner (Jay, Hugh, Helen, Bowen), Emily Betts (Asheley Tuck, James); sisters, Diana Tamkin and Gillian Frasier. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and Heath Christopher Turner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity in Powhatan, or Meals on Wheels (Feed More). A private service will be held for the family and a memorial service for all her friends will be held at Level Green in the spring.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Pat taught two of my children to ride at Level Green. When she was teaching them to ride she also taught them many life lessons- responsibility, finishing the job they started, being on time, hard work, cooperation and respect for animals. She was a wonderful horse woman and a great lady.I am so sorry for your loss.
Susan Landin
Other
January 24, 2022
Our deepest sympathy for your loss.
Laura Graham
January 13, 2022
God Bless
Windy Frasier
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family. I took riding lessons at Level Green in the 90s and Pat would take us on a trail ride after the lesson. Good memories.
Michele Bolling
January 8, 2022
