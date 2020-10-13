TUCKER, Patricia Burfoot, 76, of South Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1944, in Colonial Heights, Virginia, to Thomas Matthew and Ruth Shell Burfoot, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, George "Earl" Tucker Jr.; sons, Robert Clifton Fried Jr. (Rita) and Michael Duane Fried (Kelly); stepdaughter, Cheri Tucker (Beau); grandchildren, Ryan Fried, Megan Fried Boyd (John), Andrew Fried, Julia Fried, Violet Fried and Cora Queensberry; brothers, James Dabney Burfoot, Robert Douglas Burfoot (Linda) and Charles "Turkey" Burfoot (Louise); special uncle, Herman "Bookie" Shell; a nephew who many thought was her third son, Johnny Fried (Robin); father of her children, Robert Fried Sr.; many extended family members, including several devoted nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends, including Patricia Rose and Carole Nunnally. Mrs. Tucker was employed by ARA Food Services and later was the Office Manager for Bennett Funeral Home until her retirement. She was an active member of the Ettrick United Methodist Church and was a Charter Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #882. She served the Auxiliary in a variety of offices and roles, including Madam President for several years. Pat enjoyed traveling and shopping with her friends and loved to cook. In addition to her family dinners, she catered many church and Eagles functions as well as weddings and other events for family and friends. Her sons wish to thank Waverly Health and Rehab and Tyler's Retreat for the care they provided. They also want to thank her family and friends for the unwavering visits, food, comfort and love they showered on her for the entire two-and-a-half years of her tragic illness. The family will receive guests from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, with Pastor Bob Lamb officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.