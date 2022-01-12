COEN, Patricia, 74, of Chester, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Julie Kennedy; son, Timothy Bryan Ratcliff; daughter, Virginia Lynn Ratcliff; and grandson, Corey Stevens. She is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years, Dallas Coen; son, Bobby Ratcliff and wife, Patty; stepdaughter, Michelle Edwards; grandchildren, Christina Stevens, Kimberly Stevens and Kayla Clendenin; great-grandchildren, Virginia, Robin, Luke, C.J. and Josie; sisters, Dolly Wills, Ada Stacey and Sandra Alexander; brother, Charlie Kennedy; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sun Bun for all her caring help over the years; and Ron and Debbie Elder for their friendship and support; as well as Debbie Daniels for her suggestions and support. Patricia, throughout all her pain and trials had a passion for her daily Bible study with her brother, Charlie. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. A funeral service will be held at the chapel at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Patricia to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.