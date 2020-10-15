COX, Ms. Patricia, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life October 6, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Niquita Cox; one son, LaVar Cox; four grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia Burton; one brother, Wayne Cox (Robin); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them a devoted, Theresa Thomas; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:45 p.m.