Patricia Ann DeNise
DENISE, Patricia Ann, age 81, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., and was a longtime resident of Highland Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, John David DeNise; and son-in-law, Jerry Anthony. She is survived by her children, Sheryl Bankston (Dennis), David DeNise (Sharon), Elizabeth (Beth) Walker, Barbara (Bobbi) Kellams, Lori Gail Anthony; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and no service will be held.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
Rest in Heavenly Peace dear cousin. I will miss reminiscing about the yesteryears of our family with you.
Veronica Massioni
December 26, 2020
