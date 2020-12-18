EDWARDS, Patricia Ann, 52, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 14, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Flournoy; and brothers, Ricky, Donald, Dennis, William and Winston Edwards. Services are private and are being arranged by Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
Patty I will miss you so much we worked same company for 30 years. I will miss talking to just about every day we had some good times shopping eating out and talking about football your team Green bay and laughing at me Cause Dallas would lose . Fly high rest now
Tammy
December 18, 2020
Patty our Hearts broke when we heard of your passing. We were Truly Blessed to have had you in our lives. You will remain in our hearts for All Eternity and you will be forever missed. Fly High and Rest In Paradise Patty. Love always, Dennis & Annette
Annette and Dennis Edwards
December 18, 2020
I love you! I am very blessed to have had you as my aunt.....R.I.P. You will be missed.