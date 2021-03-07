GLADIN, Patricia Stringer, 83, of Richmond, Va. The family is heartbroken at the passing of their vibrant mom and Nana of COVID-19 related complications on February 25, 2021.



"Patsy" grew up in Philadelphia as the only child of the late Ruth and William Stringer Jr. As a young woman, she held the position of Worthy Advisor at a chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Her leadership abilities continued throughout her life, as she gave 100 percent to whatever organization or project in which she was involved. She was a graduate of Olney High School and attended Temple University. In 1957, a blind date with United States Naval Academy midshipman, the late Jack R. Gladin of Milledgeville, Ga., changed her life. They married on May 16, 1959 (Armed Forces Day).



Pat was the consummate naval officer's wife. She made hosting elegant parties or moving a household around the world effortless (at one point, she had moved 12 times in 14 years). Pat took great pleasure in supporting her husband, even typing his master's thesis on a manual typewriter.



Their Navy tours included sites on both coasts, Hawaii and her favorite spot, Rota, Spain. There she served as an Iberian Peninsula Girl Scout Advisor. They ended their Navy career in Virginia Beach, where she served as Treasurer of the Submarine Officers Wives Dolphin Scholarship Fund, was active in King's Grant Garden Club and Scott Memorial United Methodist Church. Pat and Jack then moved to Richmond, where they purchased a house in the Historic Fan District. She served as president of the Fan Woman's Club and opened her home for the Fan District Holiday House Tour. She was a member of The Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of P.E.O. Chapter C and also worked as a secretary for the Virginia House of Delegates. Pat was an active member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where she founded the Logos Sunday School class, participated in Stephen Ministry, Staff Parish Relations Committee, Congregational Care Committee, Life after Alpha, Prayer Ministry, Mary Lou White United Methodist Women's Circle, and the Witness and Engagement Committee.



A history buff, Jeopardy enthusiast, voracious reader and a devoted public library patron, she traveled the country to see all the presidential libraries. Her Christmas parties were magical gatherings with unique decorations, multiple themed trees and an extensive nativity collection, which delighted guests. Butterflies were her trademark.



While her hobbies and volunteer activities brought her satisfaction, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Her endless energy was not wasted, as Nana/Nannie babysat, traveled with and adored them all.



She is survived by her children, Wayne (Winnie) Gladin of San Antonio, Texas, Wendy (Greg) Gagnon of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Caroline (Chris) Homan, Winifred (Rob) DeSimone, Patrick Gladin, Kevin Gladin, Maeve Gladin, Jack Gagnon, Joseph Gagnon and Jonathan Gagnon; and great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Winniefred.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Care Fund at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. A service will be held at a future date at Reveille followed by entombment in the Columbarium at the United States Naval Academy.



Bennett Funeral Home on Cutshaw Avenue is assisting the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.