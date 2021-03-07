GLADIN, Patricia Stringer, 83, of Richmond, Va. The family is heartbroken at the passing of their vibrant mom and Nana of COVID-19 related complications on February 25, 2021.
"Patsy" grew up in Philadelphia as the only child of the late Ruth and William Stringer Jr. As a young woman, she held the position of Worthy Advisor at a chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Her leadership abilities continued throughout her life, as she gave 100 percent to whatever organization or project in which she was involved. She was a graduate of Olney High School and attended Temple University. In 1957, a blind date with United States Naval Academy midshipman, the late Jack R. Gladin of Milledgeville, Ga., changed her life. They married on May 16, 1959 (Armed Forces Day).
Pat was the consummate naval officer's wife. She made hosting elegant parties or moving a household around the world effortless (at one point, she had moved 12 times in 14 years). Pat took great pleasure in supporting her husband, even typing his master's thesis on a manual typewriter.
Their Navy tours included sites on both coasts, Hawaii and her favorite spot, Rota, Spain. There she served as an Iberian Peninsula Girl Scout Advisor. They ended their Navy career in Virginia Beach, where she served as Treasurer of the Submarine Officers Wives Dolphin Scholarship Fund, was active in King's Grant Garden Club and Scott Memorial United Methodist Church. Pat and Jack then moved to Richmond, where they purchased a house in the Historic Fan District. She served as president of the Fan Woman's Club and opened her home for the Fan District Holiday House Tour. She was a member of The Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of P.E.O. Chapter C and also worked as a secretary for the Virginia House of Delegates. Pat was an active member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where she founded the Logos Sunday School class, participated in Stephen Ministry, Staff Parish Relations Committee, Congregational Care Committee, Life after Alpha, Prayer Ministry, Mary Lou White United Methodist Women's Circle, and the Witness and Engagement Committee.
A history buff, Jeopardy enthusiast, voracious reader and a devoted public library patron, she traveled the country to see all the presidential libraries. Her Christmas parties were magical gatherings with unique decorations, multiple themed trees and an extensive nativity collection, which delighted guests. Butterflies were her trademark.
While her hobbies and volunteer activities brought her satisfaction, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Her endless energy was not wasted, as Nana/Nannie babysat, traveled with and adored them all.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Winnie) Gladin of San Antonio, Texas, Wendy (Greg) Gagnon of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Caroline (Chris) Homan, Winifred (Rob) DeSimone, Patrick Gladin, Kevin Gladin, Maeve Gladin, Jack Gagnon, Joseph Gagnon and Jonathan Gagnon; and great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Winniefred.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Care Fund at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. A service will be held at a future date at Reveille followed by entombment in the Columbarium at the United States Naval Academy.
Bennett Funeral Home on Cutshaw Avenue is assisting the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
14 Entries
I was saddened to hear of Pat's passing. Years ago it was a delight to see and talk to her at The Fan Woman's Club functions. She was such a beautiful person inside and out. I always felt better after being with her. My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Kathy Phillips
March 16, 2021
Mike Boyle
March 9, 2021
Dear Wendy, Thank you for sharing that amazing tribute to your beautiful mom. What a whirlwind of fun, adventure and devotion she lived! It made me tired just to read all that. It's clear that she loved life and her family and tried her best to make the world a happier, more lovely place. She clearly passed on her energy, work ethic and love of life to her beloved daughter. RIP, Mrs. Gladin.
Dori Wofford
Friend
March 8, 2021
Wayne and family. So sorry for your loss. I believe we knew each other many years ago in Spain. Happened to see the obituary in the newspaper. I hope you are all well. My sincere condolences.
Jim Michonski
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
Wendy, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom, Pat was such a sweet lady and I so enjoyed our conversations over the years about her tickets to The Richmond Forum. I will truly miss her. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Debbie Mangolas
March 8, 2021
Pat was a lovely hostess and always had a beautiful smile as I observed at her home as part of PEO group. She will be missed.
Becky Huffman
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norma Hamilton (Polly)
Acquaintance
March 7, 2021
Pat was such a kind hearted person and I am going to miss her. To the family, I am sorry for your loss and you are in my prayers.
Catherine Ritter
March 7, 2021
My message is for Wendy: Wendy, I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. What an outstanding, active and fulfilled life she led. Seeing all of her activities makes me see clearly how she brought us the outstanding daughter that you are! I have missed our connection, but I have not forgotten and hope you are well considering the great loss your family is grieving. AOT. Diane
Diane McDowell
Friend
March 7, 2021
Pat will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Love to the family and may their memories help to carry them through these sad times.
Gillian Bell
March 7, 2021
The O'Shea Family
March 7, 2021
We loved her and still can´t believe she is gone from our lives. Love and prayers for your family. Church will never be the same without her.
Margaret and Chancellor Hamilton
March 7, 2021
Love, Brie, Neil, Jake & Anya
March 7, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to our friend, Pat. She was a great lady, taken too soon. We will miss her love and joie de vivre. Sending much love to her family and loved ones.