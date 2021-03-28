I have many fond memories of working with your mother in Hanover with the 4-H program. I am so thankful that my wife and I were able to visit with her on our trip to Florida two October ago now I believe. We had a nice visit and she was still seemed so active. Was so sorry to hear of her rapid decline. She was a special person and I am sorry I will be unable to attend the memorial service because I am out of town. May the Grace and peace that only God can give be with you during this time and in the days to come.

Tim and Joanna Etheredge Friend April 2, 2021