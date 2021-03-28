HALL, Ms. Patricia Anne Plumb, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She is survived by her children and a grandchild. Pat was known by many in Mechanicsville as the "turkey lady," "green tomato candy lady" or "pig lady." After she touched and changed many lives, she was called to Florida to help her aunt. There, she found a new life and love: ballroom dancing. Many trophies later with her prince charming, she lived her life to the fullest. Pat loved helping people and was involved with many causes. Mom, you are our hero and we will miss you very much. All our love, your family. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.