Patricia Anne Plumb Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
HALL, Ms. Patricia Anne Plumb, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She is survived by her children and a grandchild. Pat was known by many in Mechanicsville as the "turkey lady," "green tomato candy lady" or "pig lady." After she touched and changed many lives, she was called to Florida to help her aunt. There, she found a new life and love: ballroom dancing. Many trophies later with her prince charming, she lived her life to the fullest. Pat loved helping people and was involved with many causes. Mom, you are our hero and we will miss you very much. All our love, your family. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
I was blessed to know Patricia through BLS Pinellas in FL. She was such a lovely lady! Patricia was a mental health advocate, a generous volunteer, a devoted fan, and a friend to everyone who knew her. We shared a love for dance and I’m happy to credit her for inspiring me to finally get my husband on a ballroom dance floor (and she was there to witness it)! She graciously agreed to perform at a YMCA event for me in 2018. That is when the video and photos attached were taken.
Christine Hamacher
Friend
April 11, 2021
I have many fond memories of working with your mother in Hanover with the 4-H program. I am so thankful that my wife and I were able to visit with her on our trip to Florida two October ago now I believe. We had a nice visit and she was still seemed so active. Was so sorry to hear of her rapid decline. She was a special person and I am sorry I will be unable to attend the memorial service because I am out of town. May the Grace and peace that only God can give be with you during this time and in the days to come.
Tim and Joanna Etheredge
Friend
April 2, 2021
Jenny Heller
March 30, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on Patricia's passing. I will always remember Patricia for her kindness and grace. She was ever ready to assist others in need and will be greatly missed by her friends in Florida.
Susan Arends
March 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was one of a kind always willing to share her recipes and crafts! Prayers for your comfort and peace.
Bonnie Hall Bryant
March 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God,family and friends. Please except my condolences.
Simone Taylor
March 28, 2021
