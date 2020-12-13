HARDING, Patricia Walker "Bibi", 82, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert Jeffreys Walker and Rubye Leftwich Walker; and her husband, Charles Baker Harding Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Harding Dewey (Bill) and Marsha Harding Bond (Jason); her younger brother, Dr. Robert Jeffreys Walker III (Diane); nieces and nephews, Paige, Rob and Spencer; sister-in-law, Elaine Harding; and niece, Elizabeth Harding Marshall (Dave) and their children (Woody and Virginia); grandchildren, Will, Spencer and Baker Dewey and Mason and Jason Bond; and her beloved dachshund, Precious. Bibi was a retired social worker of 15 years at Greensville County Department of Social Services. She adored traveling to OBX and spending time at the beach with family. Bibi was a huge tennis enthusiast and loved to watch all of the tournaments while cheering on her favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Bibi was a lover of all animals and was never seen without a loving dachshund by her side. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, RACC or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.