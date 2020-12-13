HARDING, Patricia Walker "Bibi", 82, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert Jeffreys Walker and Rubye Leftwich Walker; and her husband, Charles Baker Harding Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Harding Dewey (Bill) and Marsha Harding Bond (Jason); her younger brother, Dr. Robert Jeffreys Walker III (Diane); nieces and nephews, Paige, Rob and Spencer; sister-in-law, Elaine Harding; and niece, Elizabeth Harding Marshall (Dave) and their children (Woody and Virginia); grandchildren, Will, Spencer and Baker Dewey and Mason and Jason Bond; and her beloved dachshund, Precious. Bibi was a retired social worker of 15 years at Greensville County Department of Social Services. She adored traveling to OBX and spending time at the beach with family. Bibi was a huge tennis enthusiast and loved to watch all of the tournaments while cheering on her favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Bibi was a lover of all animals and was never seen without a loving dachshund by her side. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, RACC or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marsha and Laura, I am so sorry to hear of BiBi's passing. She was so much fun and so full of life. I have such fond memories of the weeks I spent with you all at the OBX, her love for her little doggies, and how much fun she was. You are both in my thoughts and prayers. May God give you peace.
Pam
Pamala Spence Miles
December 15, 2020
Laura and Marsha, we are so very sorry to hear this. We will always cherish our memories of them as neighbors and growing up with y´all. Love and prayers!!
Mary Beth and Scott Vincent
December 15, 2020
Laura and Marsha, I send my love and sincere sympathy to you both. Your Mom and Dad were the best! I will always treasure my memories.
Rebecca Kreienbaum O'Connor
December 15, 2020
Laura and Marsha, my deepest sympathies. Baker, Bibi, and you, have been like family from the earliest memories of childhood. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Chan Weaver
December 14, 2020
Baker and Bibi were great neighbors of mine. I think about them every time I look across the street and look at the house they use to live in. RIP
Gerald Taylor
December 14, 2020
Your mom was great and now she´s back with your dad!! They were great and fun neighbors in Emporia for a long time!! Thinking of you all!! Hugs!
Molly and Hall Squire
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. I worked with Bibi at Social Services and always enjoyed being around her. My Prayers of Peace for her family and may Bibi now be at rest.
Loretta Jarratt
December 13, 2020
Oh, the memories we all have here in Emporia of Darling Bibi!
Her joyful personality was contagious and she will be remembered with love.
Patsy Ferguson
December 13, 2020
Marsha and Laura, I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories at your home. You always made me feel welcome.
I loved your mom. She was great.
Sending love and prayers