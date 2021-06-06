HEFLIN, Patricia Neely, 68, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Julian Austin Neely and Anne Manolovich Neely. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Michael Heflin. She is also survived by two loving daughters, Katie Caples (Chad) and Anne Kush (Dave); four adoring grandchildren, Fletcher Summerfield and Harrison Bradshaw Caples and Stella Elizabeth and Austin Thomas Kush; her brother, Mike Neely (Margarita); sister, Margaret Redford (Tommy Mark); and two nieces, Sarah Crocker and Rachael Redford. Pat grew up in Richmond and graduated from Henrico High School. She attended Longwood College before transferring to VCU, where she earned her degree in special education and later a master's degree. Pat taught in Henrico Public Schools for 33 years, starting in special education and then third and fourth grades. As part of the county technology initiative, Pat had the opportunity to teach teachers how to incorporate computers into their lesson plans. She retired from Springfield Park Elementary as a resource teacher and liaison between the administration and faculty. In her 14 years of retirement, Pat and Michael enjoyed travelling with dear friends, and her life's greatest joy was being Ama to her four precious grandchildren. All her life and especially during her illness, Pat found great strength and comfort in her faith in God. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a celebration of Pat's life will also be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. For those who are unable to attend a livestream will be available at Blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.