Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Neely Heflin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Henrico High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
HEFLIN, Patricia Neely, 68, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Julian Austin Neely and Anne Manolovich Neely. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Michael Heflin. She is also survived by two loving daughters, Katie Caples (Chad) and Anne Kush (Dave); four adoring grandchildren, Fletcher Summerfield and Harrison Bradshaw Caples and Stella Elizabeth and Austin Thomas Kush; her brother, Mike Neely (Margarita); sister, Margaret Redford (Tommy Mark); and two nieces, Sarah Crocker and Rachael Redford. Pat grew up in Richmond and graduated from Henrico High School. She attended Longwood College before transferring to VCU, where she earned her degree in special education and later a master's degree. Pat taught in Henrico Public Schools for 33 years, starting in special education and then third and fourth grades. As part of the county technology initiative, Pat had the opportunity to teach teachers how to incorporate computers into their lesson plans. She retired from Springfield Park Elementary as a resource teacher and liaison between the administration and faculty. In her 14 years of retirement, Pat and Michael enjoyed travelling with dear friends, and her life's greatest joy was being Ama to her four precious grandchildren. All her life and especially during her illness, Pat found great strength and comfort in her faith in God. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a celebration of Pat's life will also be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. For those who are unable to attend a livestream will be available at Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shawn Spruill and Family
June 9, 2021
May God comfort and bless Pat's family during this difficult time. My daughter, Jennifer Jones, had radiation during the same period as Pat, and got to know her as they were waiting together (as well as their husbands in the waiting area). They became kindred spirits as they battled their cancers together. I know Jen was welcoming Pat as she entered her Heavenly home!! Prayers are being lifted to God to comfort and guide you through your grief and expression of love for Pat.
Linda Ewell
June 9, 2021
TOMMY AND LIZ STEGER
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to Michael, Katie, Anne, and all of Pat´s family. Pat was such a special person and an inspiration during her last trial. Always a positive attitude, a ready smile, and thought for others. I will miss our games of bananagrams and frequent text exchanges. Godspeed, Pat
Linda Odell
Friend
June 8, 2021
Mrs Heflin was the kind of patient I will carry with my for the rest of my career. She was so loving, generous and kind. She had the biggest heart. It was a joy and honor to take care of her and her family. I will miss her dearly. Sending love and blessings of Gods comfort during this time.
Carrie Engelken, RN
Other
June 8, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mom. My prayers are with you all. . l'm out of state but their in spirit.
Suzanne Suttler
Friend
June 8, 2021
Jason & Jennifer Farrish
June 8, 2021
What a loss. This woman was so beautiful inside and out. She loved 100% and always had a smile on her face. Condolences to Mike, Katie, Anne and her grandchildren. So much love to each of you.
Kristin Gainous
Friend
June 8, 2021
We are so heartbroken to read the news about lovely Pat. She was a classy lady with a terrific smile and personality. To Katie, Anne, and Mike...we send our sincere sympathies. We will be watching the livestream. Hugs and love!
Candi and Cary Shelton
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathies sent to the family of Pat ~ she fought a very courageous battle and will truly be missed by all who loved her.
Dennis & Cindy Maly
June 8, 2021
My heart breaks for all of you. She will be truly missed. Love and hugs are sent your way.
Cathy Rickman
Friend
June 8, 2021
Calvary Pentecostal Tabernacle
June 7, 2021
Loretta Allard (Genworth)
June 7, 2021
No words can express how deeply saddened I am to hear of Pat's passing. She was a beautiful person inside and out. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Pat's cousin Mary from Pa.
Mary Jones
June 7, 2021
To Mike and all of Pat's family: I am so very sorry to hear of Pat's cancer battle and of her passing. We were in elementary school and high school together. She looked great at the last school reunion. I am keeping you all in my prayers. This is so sad but she's pain free now with our Heavenly Father until you meet up with her again.
Betty M. Martin (Major)
School
June 7, 2021
To Pat's Family, I am so very sorry to see Pat has passed away. My prayers are with you all. Sincerely,
Janis Gaulding Peace
School
June 7, 2021
My heart is so sad to hear this news but Pat was a LIGHT for God and I take comfort in knowing she is with The Lord. As a fourth grade teacher to my daughter Ashley Gibbs at Gayton ES, Pat was such an inspirational teacher. As a friend, she was so compassionate and a Blessing to others. I will always miss her but I know she is on her new journey with God. Sending prayers of comfort to her family. Susie Rommell
Susie Rommell
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless you all.
Dave and Frances Davidson
June 6, 2021
