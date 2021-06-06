May God comfort and bless Pat's family during this difficult time. My daughter, Jennifer Jones, had radiation during the same period as Pat, and got to know her as they were waiting together (as well as their husbands in the waiting area). They became kindred spirits as they battled their cancers together. I know Jen was welcoming Pat as she entered her Heavenly home!! Prayers are being lifted to God to comfort and guide you through your grief and expression of love for Pat.

Linda Ewell June 9, 2021