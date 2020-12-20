Carol Jean, Pete and Manny, I am just learning of the passing of Pat and I am so very sorry for your loss. Pat was always special to me along with Pete @ Manny. It was always a special occasion to come to your home. Your Mom cooking all that fresh corn and the four of us racing to see how much we could eat. They were special times that are stored in my heart and I miss all of you. Hugs and kisses to each of you and as always my love.

Marie Shumaker January 26, 2021