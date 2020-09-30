Menu
HILL, Patricia, 78, of Henrico, finished her earthly race, and was welcomed into the glory of her heavenly home Monday, September 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alma; her husband, Owen; brother, Richard; and granddaughter, Rachael. Patsy is survived by her children, Allen (Tammy), Robin and Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley, Zachary and Daniel; as well as four great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
I love you Aunt Patsy, I will miss our talks and your words of wisdom! RIP.
Tina Western
September 29, 2020