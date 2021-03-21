



LANDIS, Patricia Hufner, age 76, was carried by angels to her home in heaven on March 17, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1945, in Richmond, Va. to William Benjamin Hufner Sr. and Margaret Rush Hufner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and half-sister, Alice McDowell. She is survived by her brother, William B. Hufner Jr.; sister, Judith H. Currie; niece, Cynthia Bronwyn Currie; half-sisters, Louise Setchel and Phyllis Loving; and many wonderful friends. She will be dearly missed.



Pat had a long career with Verizon and, after retirement, she still enjoyed meeting with the "telephone girls" for lunch. She loved to immerse herself in a good book, especially mysteries and thrillers. Pat loved to do crossword puzzles, travel, shop, go to movies and meet her friends for lunch or dinner.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Road. Everyone will gather at the graveside for her service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.