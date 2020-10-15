RICHARDSON, Patricia Leah McAndrews, 75, passed away with her children by her side on October 10, 2020. Pat was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on September 12, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Clyde E. Richardson; her parents, Alanda R. Conner McAndrews and George "Mack" McAndrews; and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Richardson. She is survived by her son, David; grandson, Justin (Meredith); and great-granddaughter, Peyton; Karen, her daughter and best friend; and great-grandson, Brayden Feasel; her stepgrandsons, Ryan and Corbin Kell; stepgreat-grandsons, Ronan and Dezmond; and her half-brother, Tommy Desper Jr.; and, last, but not least, Pat's nieces and nephew, Lisa R. Hood, Brenda R. DeLong, Shayna Richardson and Eddie Richardson, all of whom she was quite fond of. Pat graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1963, married Clyde that fall and soon after began her career at Prudential Insurance Company, where she worked for over 30 years. Pat and Clyde enjoyed camping with family and friends, and were devoted to caring for animals, their Pomeranians, in particular! Visitation will be Friday, October 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at Woody, with a graveside service to follow at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.