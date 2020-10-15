Menu
RICHARDSON, Patricia Leah McAndrews, 75, passed away with her children by her side on October 10, 2020. Pat was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on September 12, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Clyde E. Richardson; her parents, Alanda R. Conner McAndrews and George "Mack" McAndrews; and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Richardson. She is survived by her son, David; grandson, Justin (Meredith); and great-granddaughter, Peyton; Karen, her daughter and best friend; and great-grandson, Brayden Feasel; her stepgrandsons, Ryan and Corbin Kell; stepgreat-grandsons, Ronan and Dezmond; and her half-brother, Tommy Desper Jr.; and, last, but not least, Pat's nieces and nephew, Lisa R. Hood, Brenda R. DeLong, Shayna Richardson and Eddie Richardson, all of whom she was quite fond of. Pat graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1963, married Clyde that fall and soon after began her career at Prudential Insurance Company, where she worked for over 30 years. Pat and Clyde enjoyed camping with family and friends, and were devoted to caring for animals, their Pomeranians, in particular! Visitation will be Friday, October 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at Woody, with a graveside service to follow at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 15, 2020