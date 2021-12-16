LEWIS, Patricia Ann, "Pat," 75, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, at the Dawn Greene Hospice Unit of Calvary Hospital, New York, N.Y. Born on April 6, 1946, in Henrico County, Va., Pat attended Virginia Randolph High School and graduated from Howard University.



Pat was a world traveler, performer, entrepreneur and humanitarian.



She was preceded in death by her father, Martin K. Lewis; and brother, Carol Jeter. Pat leaves to cherish her memory mother, Annie E. Lewis; brothers, Earl Jeter (Joan) and Martin Lewis; sister, Sherida L. Cosby; devoted aunt, Gracie White (Rev. Dr. Andrew); and devoted friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center in Henrico County, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.