Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Maddox
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
MADDOX, Patricia Ann, 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Lucas and Amelia DiMarco Lucas. She is survived by her daughter, Ann M. Maddox; sister, Mary Farmakis; and nephew, Nicholas M. Farmakis. She was a cosmetologist who once owned her own successful beauty salon. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, music, dancing, dining out, traveling and going to church. She loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime. She was also very proud of her Italian heritage. She was a kind lady who will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. While flowers are appreciated, another option is to donate to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
13
Interment
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.