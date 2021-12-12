MADDOX, Patricia Ann, 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Lucas and Amelia DiMarco Lucas. She is survived by her daughter, Ann M. Maddox; sister, Mary Farmakis; and nephew, Nicholas M. Farmakis. She was a cosmetologist who once owned her own successful beauty salon. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, music, dancing, dining out, traveling and going to church. She loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime. She was also very proud of her Italian heritage. She was a kind lady who will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. While flowers are appreciated, another option is to donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.