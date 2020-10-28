PEARSON, Patricia Marlene "Patti", 72, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness Saturday, October 24, 2020. She enjoyed going on cruises and visiting Florida. Patti was a kind and generous lady that will be missed greatly by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Wilma Pearson. She is survived by her brother, Frank (Kay); sons, Michael and Patrick; nephews, Max and Nicholas; great-niece, Maxie; great-nephews, Maddox and Xander; and many special friends, including Donna, Judy and Britta. A private service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 4 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at The Place At Innsbrook, 4036-C Cox Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.