MORRIS, Patricia Ann, 75, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021. She fought the battle with dementia to the end. She is resting in a better place now. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Buddy Morris; brother, Ralph E. Rose Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Rose and Johanna S. Rose; and her brother, William H. Rose. She was a 1964 graduate of John Marshall High School. She also was a member of the Manchester Moose Lodge #699, as part of the Ladies of the Moose. No words can express our thanks to Crater Community Hospice for all the wonderful services they provided. Special thanks to Crystal Andrews and Peggy Laner. All services were private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.