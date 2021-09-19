Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Patricia Ann Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
MORRIS, Patricia Ann, 75, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021. She fought the battle with dementia to the end. She is resting in a better place now. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Buddy Morris; brother, Ralph E. Rose Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Rose and Johanna S. Rose; and her brother, William H. Rose. She was a 1964 graduate of John Marshall High School. She also was a member of the Manchester Moose Lodge #699, as part of the Ladies of the Moose. No words can express our thanks to Crater Community Hospice for all the wonderful services they provided. Special thanks to Crystal Andrews and Peggy Laner. All services were private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat and I were friends at John Marshall H.S. She was always so sweet. We had a lot of fun together. My deepest sympathy goes out to all of her family.
Marilyn W Smelley
School
September 21, 2021
To Buddy and family.....I send prayers to help get you through this sad time. Many, many times Pat and I would walk home from John Marshall H.S., class of '64, to visit at her home or my home. We lived only a few blocks from each other. Pat was a very sweet person. She will be missed by many people. R.I.P. sweet Pat. Judy Valentine Frayser, JMHS, class of 1964.
Judy Valentine Frayser
September 20, 2021
My prayers for the Family. I remember Pat as a very sweet and kind girl. Janice Hurt West JM Class of 64
Janice Hurt West
School
September 20, 2021
