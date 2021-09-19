To Buddy and family.....I send prayers to help get you through this sad time. Many, many times Pat and I would walk home from John Marshall H.S., class of '64, to visit at her home or my home. We lived only a few blocks from each other. Pat was a very sweet person. She will be missed by many people. R.I.P. sweet Pat. Judy Valentine Frayser, JMHS, class of 1964.

Judy Valentine Frayser September 20, 2021