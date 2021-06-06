NALEPKA, Patricia Raye, 77, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born in Bath, North Carolina on April 30, 1944 to the late Robert and Meredith Mitchell. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her son, Edward John Nalepka Jr.; and brother, Robert Mitchell Jr. Mrs. Nalepka was a proud and patriotic military wife who loved her family. She enjoyed scrapbooking and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Edward John Nalepka; children, Jonathan Edward Nalepka (Kimberli), Amanda Raye Martens (Brian) and Steven Michael Nalepka (Cathy); grandchildren, Keira Elisabeth Nalepka, Ian Alixander Nalepka, Austin Cole Martens, Alexis Britton Martens, Mary Raye Nalepka and Sara Jahnke; and brothers, Alan Mitchell and Don Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.