Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Raye Nalepka
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
NALEPKA, Patricia Raye, 77, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born in Bath, North Carolina on April 30, 1944 to the late Robert and Meredith Mitchell. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her son, Edward John Nalepka Jr.; and brother, Robert Mitchell Jr. Mrs. Nalepka was a proud and patriotic military wife who loved her family. She enjoyed scrapbooking and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Edward John Nalepka; children, Jonathan Edward Nalepka (Kimberli), Amanda Raye Martens (Brian) and Steven Michael Nalepka (Cathy); grandchildren, Keira Elisabeth Nalepka, Ian Alixander Nalepka, Austin Cole Martens, Alexis Britton Martens, Mary Raye Nalepka and Sara Jahnke; and brothers, Alan Mitchell and Don Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.