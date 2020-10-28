MITCHELL, Patricia O., 69, of Richmond, departed this life on October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mitchell. She leaves to cherish her memory mother, Katie Mitchell; two sisters, Gwen Gordon (Benny) and Robbie Price (Ronnie); one nephew, Brian Gordon; two nieces, Raven Price and Ahmirah Coleman; three aunts; a devoted friend, Nick Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln.