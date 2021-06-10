PARKER, Mrs. Patricia Ann, age 74, of Richmond, departed this life June 6, 2021. She is survived by one sister, Belinda Jenkins; two brothers, Malik Shabazz (Vejetta) and Jeffery Gunn; a host of nieces, among them Melissa Dillard (Jack); nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Gunn; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted companion, Woodrow Butler Jr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Parker can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Saturday.