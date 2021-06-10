Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Patricia Ann Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PARKER, Mrs. Patricia Ann, age 74, of Richmond, departed this life June 6, 2021. She is survived by one sister, Belinda Jenkins; two brothers, Malik Shabazz (Vejetta) and Jeffery Gunn; a host of nieces, among them Melissa Dillard (Jack); nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Gunn; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted companion, Woodrow Butler Jr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Parker can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I remember the school days. She was quiet but a very nice person. Rest In Paradise
Christine Bynum King
School
June 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 10, 2021
