Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Richard
RICHARD, Patricia, 88, of Chester, passed away on October 31, 2020. Family left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry E. Richard; sons, Scott Richard, Todd Richard and Mark Richard; daughter, Joan Martin; and six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jordan, Alexis, Zachary, Nikki and Hayley. She was a member of Chester Baptist Church. She was a good and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs. She was a truly giving and caring person, and will be remembered for her acts of kindness towards others. In lieu of services, please make memorial donations to the ASPCA, St. Jude or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.