RIGNEY, Patricia Ann "Pat", 79, from Richmond, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Rigney. She is survived by her sister, Bernice Rigney, Maryknoll Sisters; her cousin, Betty Radisch; as well as several other cousins; her closest friend, Brenda Hooker; and her adopted grandson, Streeter Scully. She was the second daughter of Helen Charles and William Rigney. She was born in Baltimore, Md. In 1955, she moved with her family to West Virginia and then later moved to Richmond, Va. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1960. That same year, she began a long and dedicated history with the Little Sisters of the Poor until the time of her death. Pat made friends easily and found a great life and friendships at St. Mary's parish. She will be remembered and missed by many. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Cantonsville, Md. 21228 or Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.